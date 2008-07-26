Real Gamers In EA Sports Ads Set Up For Teasing

Now that EA Sports has begun running ads featuring real gamers promoting the titles, investment blog The Motley Fool has decided to have a little bit of fun at their expense. "Nerdy smackdowns have been bringing the funny since Napoleon Dynamite became a big-screen hit", says the site. Shudder.
Anyway, The Motley Fool came up with a tongue-in-cheek list of five ways to tell if you're EA Sports ad material:
Think you're ready to be "in the game", as EA says? Here are five signs you'll be the firm's next sports star. Drumroll, please:
5. You frequently brag about your digital outfielder's "cannon of an arm".
4. You look just good enough to not upstage the console.
3. The closest you've been to a football field is your nationally televised defeat during season one of Madden Nation.
2. You bought a $US 200 headset to go with your gaming console because "that's how the pros do it".
And the No. 1 sign that you might star in a new EA Sports ad: You replayed the Super Bowl in Madden NFL till your team won — by the exact score you predicted in the office pool.
I dunno, I think you guys can do better. Post your own version of "you know you play too much Madden when". And would you want to be in one of these commercials?
5 Signs You'll Be The Next EA Sports Star [The Motley Fool, pic the WSJ]
