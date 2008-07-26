The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Real Gamers In EA Sports Ads Set Up For Teasing

Now that EA Sports has begun running ads featuring real gamers promoting the titles, investment blog The Motley Fool has decided to have a little bit of fun at their expense. "Nerdy smackdowns have been bringing the funny since Napoleon Dynamite became a big-screen hit", says the site. Shudder.

Anyway, The Motley Fool came up with a tongue-in-cheek list of five ways to tell if you're EA Sports ad material:

Think you're ready to be "in the game", as EA says? Here are five signs you'll be the firm's next sports star. Drumroll, please:

5. You frequently brag about your digital outfielder's "cannon of an arm".

4. You look just good enough to not upstage the console.

3. The closest you've been to a football field is your nationally televised defeat during season one of Madden Nation.

2. You bought a $US 200 headset to go with your gaming console because "that's how the pros do it".

And the No. 1 sign that you might star in a new EA Sports ad: You replayed the Super Bowl in Madden NFL till your team won — by the exact score you predicted in the office pool.

I dunno, I think you guys can do better. Post your own version of "you know you play too much Madden when". And would you want to be in one of these commercials?

5 Signs You'll Be The Next EA Sports Star [The Motley Fool, pic the WSJ]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles