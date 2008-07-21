Red Alert 3 Art Team Gets A Gold Star

Why? For some recent work they've done on the OTT WW3 RTS. First, and above, the game's box art, which could well be box art of the year. Note, developers: the world needs more Soviet women in leather hotpants, tesla mechs and armoured fighting bears. After the jump, one more thing the world needs more of: elite Japanese schoolgirl psionic commandos.
Her name's Yuriko Omega. There's a clip of her floating around and exploding tanks with her mind on the game's official site.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink