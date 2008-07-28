Red Steel 2 Is So Gonna Use Wii Motion Plus

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Back in 2006, Ubisoft was one of the first companies to release a Wii-mote title with Red Steel. Now the company is saying that it will take advantage of the upcoming Wii Motion Plus. Explains Ubisoft's Alain Corre:

Red Steel 2 has been in development for many months now, and this new device will help us be even more precise in what we do with the product. The Red Steel brand is strong — I think we released it on year one, and that people understood that it was a first try on new technology, technology that wasn't completely finished.

And our game tried to grab the best out of it, and was a bit rushed to be sure to offer something in year one to Wii consumers. But Red Steel is still selling well — at a lower price of course, but still it's in the top 30 or 40 in every country on Wii.

So Red Steel is a brand, and as with every brand we have, we now have to reach the top quality possible. What was missing was the preciseness of the sabre — and with this new device I think it will change the experience.

By "change the experience", Corre must mean "make Red Steel not sucky".

