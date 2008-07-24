Reggie Says Wii Storage Problem Goes Waaaay Beyond Geeks And Otaku

Sure, last month Nintendo Europe's Laurent Fischer said the Wii's storage problem was only affecting "geeks and otaku". But that was last month. This month? It's a big problem, one affecting not only the scum-sucking hardcore of Nintendo's murky cash tank, but one affecting everyone. Reggie explains:

From an Americas-centric perspective, here is the reality we see. We have a consumer base who loves virtual console. We have a userbase who really is enjoying WiiWare content. So for us really our challenge really is how do we satisfy all these consumers who are loving all of the product we make available on a download basis? As we continue to have things, as you point out, like 'Mario Kart' that has its own channel when you're playing from an Internet perspective, we're just making this challenge tougher and tougher. So in our view this is becoming much more of a mainstream problem, which is why we have a sense of urgency to solve it.

It's comforting to picture Nintendo HQ, deck chairs and money-counting machines upturned, as klaxons sound, tech teams scrambling to "solve" this problem before the Today Show starts complaining about it.

