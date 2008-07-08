Relax, Codemasters' F1 Game Is A Sim

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Despite the fact the last few Sony F1 games were fairly forgettable, some people are worried now that Codemasters hold the Formula 1 licence. Worried they'll make a forgettable game. Worried that, being Codemasters - the team behind Grid and Dirt - their F1 game will be some kind of arcade racer. Well it won't! Responding to such fears on the official boards, the official response from Codies is:

GRID and DiRT are aimed at an arcade audience and they do that very well. F1 has different requirements and will get a completely different treatment from our in-house team, including full on sim options, physics, rules and regs etc. We will also have arcade requirements catered for as well. How this will be split we do not know yet, but split it will be.

No word on whether they'll also include team spying and nazi sex dungeons, but we can only hope.

This is the End of F-1 game! [Codemasters, via Voodoo Extreme][Pic]

  • W3A53L Guest

    While slightly reassuring, I'm going to wait till release before getting excited. I like my 'sims' to actually simulate, not emulate poorly. But then I play them because I relish the challenge of trying to drive them, not to win the races.

    Also if it were to have mode with proper simulation of F1, the number of potential players of that mode would be tiny, considering just how stupidly hard a F1 car would be to drive (especially now with the exclusion of traction control and the like).

    But IMO there is one thing that this game MUST have, and that is Qualifying. Not only because it is an integral part of F1, but I am sick to death of racing games that increase difficulty just by placing you at the back of a packed grid, while placing faster drivers at the front (GRiD is currently driving me nuts by doing this)

    0

