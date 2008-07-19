Relive The Thrill Of Final Fantasy XIII's Xbox 360 Announcement

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We were mere feet from Messrs. Mattrick and Wada wrapped up the Microsoft E3 2008 press conference with a bang. I believe Leigh's words, at the time, were "HOLY SHIT!" when it was revealed that Microsoft had chipped away at the PlayStation exclusivity armour and Final Fantasy XIII was announced as an Xbox 360 release (in North America and Europe). There was laughter, tears, applause and so much more. We'll never forget we were there.

