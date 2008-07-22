The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Res 5 Producer Tries To Close The Book On Racism Claims

The whole "Res 5 is racist!!!" thing got pretty big for a while there, didn't it? Culminated in some thoughtful (and heated) discussions about the place, few as notable as N'Gai Croal's "clearly no one black worked on this game" piece on MTV. Well, in a case of "better late than never", the game's producer - Jun Takeuchi - has attempted to put the whole mess to bed by saying clearly somebody black worked on this game, telling MTV:

To answer the question that was posted on your blog, there are black members in the development team. We do have staff working on the game, who are aware of the historical background and we are constantly checking these kinds of things with them.

Course, he doesn't say how long those staff have been working on the game, but slow, reactive progress is progress nonetheless.

'Resident Evil 5′ Producer Comments On Horror, Chainsaw Ownership And Whether Black People Worked On His Game [MTV]

Comments

  • drj Guest

    who even considers skin colour nowadays? honestly, its pathetic.

    if i was a dude with dark skin i reckon i'd be offended if i wasn't allowed a zombie rendition of myself. Banning this game would be utter racism!

    people with white skin can rap and people with black skin can be zombies, fair is fair. Its just cosmetics, people!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles