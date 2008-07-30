The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resident Evil And Devil May Cry Comics On The Way

As I've said before, DC's WildStorm imprint is slowly becoming THE video game comic book label of choice. They've got World of Warcraft (an excellent series btw), Gears of War, the recently announced Mirror's Edge, and now they're adding two of Capcom's hottest properties to the list. That's right, Resident Evil and Devil May Cry are the latest video game properties to get the WildStorm treatment, though the company has already delved into the Resident Evil mythos in the past.

"We're ecstatic that Resident Evil is returning to WildStorm, where we have already established deep roots into the mythos of this world," said Hank Kanalz, Vice President/General Manager for WildStorm. "We can't wait to continue, and bring a freshness and excitement to the property to match the amazing things they are doing with the game."

Details on creative teams, launch months, and storylines are still forthcoming. This needs to stop. As a recovering weekly comic book addict, combining comics and video games makes it far too easy for me to justify those weekly comic shop visits. Have mercy!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles