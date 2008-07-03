Resistance 2's Leviathan Unveiled

GamePro's August issue, out of course in the first week of July, features a cover story on Resistance 2 showing off a bit of the Chicago single-player missions and the area's 300-foot tall Leviathan boss.

You'll have to buy the magazine to get all of the details revealed in the bloated 10-page story, but the Playstation folks say that it includes a play through of a lengthy segment of Chicago, and some 8-player online co-op and competitive play.

Much more info than the taste of plot we received from that leaked early screener yesterday.

Want More R2? Grab GamePro [Playstation Blog]