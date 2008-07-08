Rock Band 2 Drums Will Be Wireless

Rock Band 2 isn't going to just take the introduction of a wireless drum set in Guitar Hero World Tour lying down. No, Harmonix has its own wireless drum set planned, according to a product listing on Amazon.com. With a tentative release date of September 14 and a price of $US 89.99, it may mean waiting for an upgrade that's free of ugly cables is just around the corner.

Likewise, Xbox 360 owners will finally cut the chord on the guitar side, as a wireless guitar for Rock Band 2 makes an appearance at the online retailer. As an owner of the PS3 version of Rock Band, I have to say that going wireless makes a world of difference when one is doing high kicks during solos.

Rock Band 2 Standalone Drums [Amazon - thanks, Max!]