Rock Band 2 Features Drum Trainer, Wireless Instruments, Full Backwards Compatibility

In less than a week Electronic Arts will be showing off Rock Band 2 to the world's gaming press at this year's E3. To get your motor running a bit early, Harmonix dropped this fat fact sheet and these images on us.

First things first: If you already own Rock Band and you buy Rock Band 2 all of your songs will transfer over automatically and free o' charge.

Rock Band 2, which hits the Xbox 360 this September and the PS2, PS3 and Wii later this year, includes a number of new tweaks both to the software and hardware. Some highlights:

The new and improved drums and guitar peripherals will be compatible with the original Rock Band and original instruments will work with Rock Band 2. The new guitar will have a sturdier strum bar, quieter buttons and be wireless. The new drum kit will include a metal reinforced pedal, quieter pads, velocity sensors and... be wireless.

New Mini-Campaigns

Custom Set Lists

Online World Tour

Drum Trainer

That's right, Rock Band 2 will literally teach you how to play drums.

We weren't allowed to play with the new instruments when the game was showed off to press last month, but I did manage to grope the drum kit for a few seconds when no one was looking. The pedal looked like it would stand up to more abuse and the drums themselves had a thicker rubber like feel to them. I'm certain they would be much quieter. The guitar, well the guitar looks just kick ass.

Hit the jump for tons of details and a pic of the fancy new instrument.

Start A Band, Rock The World!

Developed by Harmonix, the world's premier music videogame company, and published by MTV Games, Rock Band™ 2 is the next evolution of the groundbreaking music platform that forever changed the face of music videogames. Rock Band 2 builds upon the original, challenging players to put together a band and tour for fame and fortune while learning to master lead/bass guitar, drums and vocals, and raises the bar to include an entirely new level of depth, connectivity, authenticity and exhilarating features.

Rock Band 2 will feature more than 80 tracks on disc - but it doesn't stop there. Players will have access to all DLC tracks, packs and albums released to date as well as future DLC releases; that's more than 200 song choices and counting. The music inRock Band 2 features all master recordings and spans all genres of rock from punk, metal and alternative to classic and southern rock.

Rock Band 2 will be released on Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system from Microsoft this September and will have an exclusive launch window in North America. Rock Band 2 will be available for the PLAYSTATION® 3 and PlayStation® 2 computer entertainment systems and Nintendo Wii™ system later this year.

Key Features

Rock the World!

Rock Band 2 offers new and dynamic online modes that will connect the entire Rock Band community in more ways than ever before, both locally and globally.

Rock in Style!

Rock Band 2 introduces a new variety of instrument choices all with new and improved drum and guitar peripherals, enhanced functionality and innovative new designs. All Rock Band 2 instruments are fully compatible with the original Rock Band. Conversely, all Rock Band peripherals will be fully compatible with Rock Band 2.

Unrivaled Song Library!

Rock Band 2 features the biggest and most diverse soundtrack ever featuring some of rock's most prolific acts, comprised entirely of master recordings.

Complete the Look!

Rock Band 2 delivers new clothing, accessories, tattoos, hairstyles, instruments and more to keep your unique rock avatar playing the full rock part.

Battle it Out!

Go head to head competing against other bands with Battle of the Bands contests that will be generated by Harmonix on a regular basis.

Stay on Top!

Stay the undisputed leader board champion with real time alerts updating you when another rocker or band has surpassed your score!

Take on Tour Challenges!

Play through mini-campaigns focused on a specific instrument, your favourite artist, your preferred genre, or a particular album.

Customizable Set Lists!

Create your own set lists in Quickplay mode to keep the music rolling and your band rocking!

Rock 'n' Roll Never Dies!

Rock Band 2 offers backwards compatibility with Rock Band downloadable content- all previously purchased tracks will immediately load into your Rock Band 2 play list!

Game Modes

Quickplay

Now easier than ever to get in and jam without hassle.

- New prefab characters

- Your customised characters can now play on any instrument

- Make your own set lists

- Organize song lists by a variety of categories (alphabetical, genre, era, etc.)

World Tour

Solo Tour and Band World Tour join forces to create the ultimate band touring experience!

- World Tour is now online

- No more band leaders! If you need to fire your guitarist but keep the band going, fire away!

- Switch up instruments throughout world tour

- All new collection of opportunity gigs, challenges, cities, venues, and hirable staff

Tour Challenges

Take your band on tour in a whole new way with specific music challenges.

- Focused mini-campaigns featuring the best songs by instrument, decade, genre or artist

- Automatically generated DLC challenges

- Album specific challenges

Battle of the Bands

Put your band to the ultimate test by competing against other bands, both on your friends list and around the world!

- Dynamic content with regular new contests designed by Harmonix

- Matches up your score against overall competition and friends' bands - with REAL TIME feedback

- Get updates on new battles from your Band Profile, as well as notifications when your score has been topped!

Drum Trainer

A true teaching tool that gives players a step-by-step lesson through the basic beat and fill vocabulary any real world drummer would know.

Music

Major record labels and leading music publishers have signed on to provide unrivaled access to master recordings and legendary rock artists with hits from the 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and 2000's. The Rock Band 2 disc will feature more than 80 rock hits—all master recordings! Plus, Rock Band 2 owners will have access to the growing Rock Band DLC catalog of more than 200 tracks. Below are just some of the amazing tracks and artists you will get on disc with Rock Band 2.

2000s

Dream Theatre "Panic Attack "

System of a Down "Chop Suey"

1990s

Foo Fighters "Everlong"

The Muffs "Kids in America"

Red Hot Chili Peppers "Give it Away"

1980s

Motörhead "Ace of Spades"

1970s

Cheap Trick "Hello There"

Elvis Costello "Pump it Up"

Journey "Anyway You Want It"

1960s

The Who "Pinball Wizard"

Key Players

• Developed by Harmonix - the world's premier music videogame company- and published by MTV Games.

• Distributed and Co-Marketed by Electronic Arts, the world's leading interactive entertainment software company.

• Master Recordings provided by EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group's Universal Music Enterprises and Warner Music Group's Rhino Entertainment.

• Rocked out even harder by YOU and millions of drummers, guitarists and vocalists around the world. Groupies not included!

Product Specifications

Publisher: MTV Games Developer: Harmonix Distributor: Electronic Arts

Category: Music/Rhythm Game

Ship Date: September 2008 (Xbox 360) 2008 (PS3, PS2 and Wii)