Rock Band 2 Gameplay Trailer



Here's the latest Rock Band 2 trailer and, whatever you think of the Foo Fighters (I happen to enjoy this particular cut) you probably agree that Harmonix is not fucking around. We've posted on rumours about their deep tracklist, free RB1 DLC and backwards compatibility, and also about the wireless instruments and improved standard drumkit, the insane $US 300 drumkit if you're so inclined. In other words, they'll definitely call Guitar Hero: World Tour's raise. Is it a re-raise though? Discuss.

