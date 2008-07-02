Rock Band 2 Preview Shows Journey, Foo Fighters, Motörhead And More

Eagle-eyed members of the ScoreHero forums have given us some insight into the track listing for Rock Band 2. The alleged new additions were spied during an X-Play preview of the recently announced Rock Band sequel and dissected by the ScoreHero community. The new selections are strong to say the least and include new songs from acts like Journey and Foo Fighters. Even better? An indication that even more songs from The Who are en route, as "Pinball Wizard" looks to make an appearance.

The list, with a best guest at the performing artists is after the jump.

"Panic Attack" by Dream Theatre or Finger Eleven

"Chop Suey" by System of a Down

"Give It Away" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Everlong" by Foo Fighters

"Kids In America" by Kim Wilde

"Ace of Spades" by Motörhead

"Hello There" by Cheap Trick

"Anyway You Want It" by Journey

"Pinball Wizard" by The Who

Keep in mind that these things may not be set in stone and are subject to change so consider this ru... OH GOD! JOURNEY! MOTORHEAD! AAAAAHHH!!

Small Song List on X-Play for RB2 [ScoreHero Forums - thanks, Max!]