Rock Band 2's Guitar Is Easy On The Eye

Rock Band's guitar - when it worked - was great. Bigger unit, better fret placement, a more "grown-up" appearance...really good stuff, and a real improvement on the early Guitar Hero controllers. Still, that doesn't mean the design can't be improved upon for the game's sequel. Above, Rock Band 2's guitar controller. The licensing agreement with Fender obviously continues, except this time the guitar's finished in a lovely faux-wood finish. Some might baulk at the tackiness, but we're not talking kitchen floors here, people, we're talking plastic guitars for a videogame. Faux wood will do just fine. Bigger pics after the jump.

[via IGN]