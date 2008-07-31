Rock Band Confirmed For NZ, EA Has Limited Stocks

In a customer email sent out today, NZ retailer Gameplanet has confirmed official prices and an early October (the 10th perhaps) street date for EA's Rock Band in New Zealand. According to the email, EA's sent the store a single shipment of the game and hardware. What this means in real numbers isn't certain, but you can be sure it'll sell out quickly.

Then again, maybe it won't. Kiwis after the complete Rock Band experience (two guitars, drums, game and microphone) will have to shell out a staggering $NZ 519.85. That's madness with a dollar sign. The game itself will retail for $NZ 119.95.

The original email, with pricing for the Xbox 360, PS3, PS2 and Wii, can be found after the jump. Before you ask, no, there's no mention of Australia. However, I wouldn't be surprised if we hear something soon... and it won't be from Harmonix.

Welcome to this special "Rock Band" Edition of the Gameplanet Store Newsletter! Rock Band is coming to NZ — secure yours now! Rock Band has been a phenomenon in North America and Europe and us Kiwi gamers are finally going to get in on the action early October. The bad news however is that Electronic Arts has advised that this is a one off shipment and stock will be extremely limited! Here's what is going to be available... Xbox 360 • Rock Band (game only) ($119.95) • Hardware bundle (Drums, Wireless Guitar, Mic) ($299.95) • Drum Kit ($179.95) • Wireless Guitar ($99.95) PlayStation 3 • Rock Band (game only) ($119.95) • Hardware bundle (Drums, Wireless Guitar, Mic) ($299.95) • Drum Kit ($179.95) • Wireless Guitar ($99.95) Nintendo Wii • Rock Band (game only) ($99.95) • Hardware bundle (Drums, Wireless Guitar, Mic) ($299.95) • Drum Kit ($179.95) • Wireless Guitar ($US 99.95) PlayStation 2 • Rock Band (game only) ($99.95) • Hardware bundle (Drums, Wireless Guitar, Mic) ($299.95) We fully expect to be sold out of Rock Band stock well before the arrival date. We strongly advise you to pre-order early to avoid disappointment... don't leave it too late! :D If you thought Guitar Hero was great, you ain't seen nothing yet... Happy gaming! From all the team at Gameplanet Store New Zealand.

[Thanks SamStride!]