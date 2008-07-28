The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rock Band Drum Marathon Goes 24+ Hours


You know how iTunes helpfully tells you your playlist contains "1.1 days" of music? Well, 22-year-old Sean Feica just drummed that in a solo Rock Band marathon that will be at least 25 hours straight by the time this is published. Holy shit, is pretty much all I can say.

We've been getting lots of game marathon notices, and no offence, lots of them sound like the ultra-successful Super Mario Marathon last month. But this really takes the cake. Feica, obviously, has achieved expert in this game many times over. He has all of the DLC for Rock Band and has gone through, as of writing, 223 out of 235 songs with 56 full combos. I'm not sure if he's going to start over once he finishes the last two, but if he doesn't, there are clips of his drumming on his Ustream page. He's also posted his full set list, with stats.

Human Drum Machine Plays Rock Band 20+ Hours Straight [Modus Gamerandi, thanks reader Andrew M.]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles