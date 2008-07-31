Rock Band Goes On Tour, Literally

If you're a fan of Panic At The Disco! and/or Dashboard Confessional, we have a fairly accurate mental image of your haircut right now. If you're also a Rock Band enthusiast, you might be able to rock out on stage at the Rock Band Live Tour, kicking off this Spring.

The video game branded tour will run nationwide from October 5 to November 14, with virtual bands getting the opportunity to show their Rock Band skills on stage, in between acts. Fame and probably no fortune await you.

How do you get on stage? According to the press release, "Bands will be selected through local radio promotions, national contests and on-site at each show". If that's not your thing, perhaps you'll be interested in the forthcoming downloadable track pack, said to feature each and every Rock Band Live Tour act. I swear, it's in the press release.

Panic At The Disco and Dashboard Confessional to Co-Headline the First Ever ROCK BAND LIVE TOUR This Fall

New York, NY - July 30, 2008 - The musical video game phenomenon of Rock Band is coming to a city near you. This fall Rock Band Live will travel across the country with headline acts Panic At The Disco and Dashboard Confessional, together on stage, with very special guests Plain White T's, The Cab, and possibly YOU!

The concert tour will let Rock Band bands rock their way onto the main stage with a truly interactive experience that allows fans to compete in head-to-head competitions for the chance to play on the main stage in-between the tour acts' sets. Bands will be selected through local radio promotions, national contests and on-site at each show.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 8th at 10:00AM local time. The tour will kick off on October 5th in San Diego, CA and continue through November 14th ending in Houston, TX.

"Rock Band Live brings together a terrific combination of artists for a night of rock 'n roll love," said Paul DeGooyer, MTV's Senior Vice President of Electronic Games & Music. "The bands are fantastic, the timing dovetails perfectly with the release of Rock Band 2, and the events will be tons of interactive fun for families."

"We're huge fans of Rock Band and feel honored to join the Rock Band 2 game disc setlist with some of our favourite artists like The Who, Bob Dylan and Journey!" said Panic At The Disco's Brendon Urie. "And what better way to celebrate our involvement with the game than joining the first Rock Band tour. We're definitely excited to be a part of things"

"I'm practicing my Rock Band drumming," deadpanned Dashboard Confessional singer Chris Carrabba, "With any luck I'll win a spot on stage to show what I can REALLY do."

Panic At The Disco will be featured on the Rock Band 2 game disc coming out this September. In addition, all Rock Band Live tour acts will be featured in a forthcoming downloadable content pack for the game.

Rock Band Live is an MTV event and sponsored by Hot Topic and Pepsi Stuff. Each will offer exclusive consumer promotions later this fall. For more information on the tour and ticket sales, please visit www.rockbandlivetour.com. Rock Band Live is being produced by MTV and AEG Live.

About the Artists

Panic At The Disco released their sophomore album, Pretty Odd, on March 25, 2008 through Decaydance/Fueled By Ramen. While the album is equally as catchy and infectious as their debut, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, the new album was created as an expansive pop album that channels the ghosts of Brian Wilson, The Beatles and The Zombies. The band's previous album sold over 2.2 million copies, and their single "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" became a #1 hit on MTV, snagging the Best Video award in 2006.

Dashboard Confessional, led by critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba, has had three consecutive gold records - The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most (2001), A Mark A Mission A Brand A Scar (2003), and Dusk and Summer (2006). The band toured with U2 and wrapped up their last headline run in 2006 with a sold out Madison Square Garden show. They are putting the finishing touches on a new album, which was produced by Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger.

Joining Panic at the Disco and Dashboard Confessional are very special guests Plain White T's and The Cab. Plain White T's are about to release Big Bad World the highly anticipated follow-up to the bandâs platinum-plus-selling breakthrough release Every Second Counts. On the strength of mega-hit single "Hey There Delilah," which rocketed to No. 1 in 10 countries and was the fourth song in history to sell over 3 million digital downloads, Every Second Counts sold over a million and a half copies worldwide and earned the Chicago quintet not one, but two Grammy nominations. The Cab are the next up-and-coming band that will soon become a household name. They released their debut album, Whisper War, on April 29th through Decaydance/Fueled By Ramen.