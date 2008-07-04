The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rock Band Weekly Update: Pepper Rush

Your weekly Rock Band update is in a little early, thanks to tomorrow's American holiday. It's a solid one — two parts Red Hot Chili Peppers, two parts Rush, with a curious re-release in the form of "Working Man". It's listed as an "alternate-take", this time a master track and with an alternate solo. Think I'll take one copy of "Closer to the Heart" to go, please.

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers "Snow (Hey Oh)"
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers "Tell Me Baby"
  • Rush "Closer to the Heart"
  • Rush "Working Man" (alternate-take master)

Tracks are $US 1.99 each or 160 Microsoft Points and arrive this coming Tuesday for Xbox 360 owners, Thursday for the PlayStation 3 crowd. Thanks to Smidget for the quick tip.

Editor's note: Rock Band has yet to be released in Australia.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles