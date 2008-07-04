Rock Band Weekly Update: Pepper Rush

Your weekly Rock Band update is in a little early, thanks to tomorrow's American holiday. It's a solid one — two parts Red Hot Chili Peppers, two parts Rush, with a curious re-release in the form of "Working Man". It's listed as an "alternate-take", this time a master track and with an alternate solo. Think I'll take one copy of "Closer to the Heart" to go, please.

Red Hot Chili Peppers "Snow (Hey Oh)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers "Tell Me Baby"

Rush "Closer to the Heart"

Rush "Working Man" (alternate-take master)

Tracks are $US 1.99 each or 160 Microsoft Points and arrive this coming Tuesday for Xbox 360 owners, Thursday for the PlayStation 3 crowd. Thanks to Smidget for the quick tip.