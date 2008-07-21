Rockstar just sent through the placeholder box art for Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars on DS. I'm glad it added the "placeholder" proviso because, compared to Grand Theft Auto IV, this really isn't artwork... more a collection of fonts. Not that there's anything wrong with fonts, I just like having pictures mixed in. Don't you?
Rockstar's Placeholder Box Art For GTA: Chinatown DS
Comments
Will it have WiFi connection? In that picture it has...