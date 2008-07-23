Rounding Up Sony's E3 Presser Announcements

Jack Tretton took the stage at Sony's E3 2008 press conference and proclaimed it "the year of the PS3". Reflecting on the oft-touted ten-year lifespan of the PS2, the underlying message seemed to be similar to what we heard from Sony in the past: Just wait, a little bit more.
Sony dropped few big bombs during its press conference, which lasted an hour and a half, but did have plenty of details to reveal: just in case you missed something, we've got complete Cliff's Notes from Sony's presser for you after the jump.
