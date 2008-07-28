Rumour: Bionic Commando Rearmed Dated For XBLA (Japan)

Bionic Commando: Rearmed has been pushed back. It was supposed to be out at the end of this month, but Capcom says it won't be. This delay has made some people sad — others disappointed. But relax! The Japanese Xbox page pencils the game in for August 13th. No idea if it's just a placeholder. But it's a date, and it's on Microsoft's Japanese site. Make of it what you will.

