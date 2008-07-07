Rumour: Duelling Rock Band 2 Tracklists

There are differing leaks out there regarding the track list for Rock Band 2. Both are unattributed, one to a friend of a friend who got a look at an email from Harmonix to MTV or something. But in the interest of rumourmongering, we'll repeat both with the caveat that there is no way of knowing if this stuff is for real or not. But if, combined, they're half right then this could be one hell of a track list, possibly the best of any rhythm game.

Also, an IGN Insider interview (transcript provided by reader Max) let slip that buyers of Rock Band 2 will have access to all of the songs off the original Rock Band disc, available as free DLC. Full details on both after the jump.

Says IGN 360 editor Nate Ahern:

Rock Band 2 and Guitar Hero World Tour create an interesting situation for gamers. If you bought Rock Band 1 then chances are you'll feel cheated by the release of RB2, thus you'd think that GHWT would be the way to go as it somewhat redefines the music gaming genre. However, if you didn't buy the first Rock Band then I would absolutely agree with notagoth. Immediately upon purchasing Rock Band 2 you'll have the ability to download a huge library of songs, as well as all of the songs off of the original disc as a free download. Then again, Guitar Hero World Tour does allow users to create and share their own songs, so it's really only a matter of time until the Rock Band library is eclipsed. At the end of the day it could come down to which series has earned your allegiance over the last year since RB's original release".

And on to the leaked track lists. The first is from Demp, a commenter on 8bitfix, and he's got the FOAF who saw the email source. That's like fourth-hand hearsay, but whatever, this ain't court.

1 AC/DC Let There Be Rock

2 AFI Girl's Gone Grey

3 Alanis Morissette You Oughta Know

4 Alice in Chains Man in the Box

5 Allman Brothers Ramblin' Man

6 Avenged Sevenfold Almost Easy

7 Bad Company Shooting Star

8 Beastie Boys So Whatcha Want

9 Beck E-Pro

10 Bikini Kill Rebel Girl

11 Billy Idol White Wedding Pt I

12 Blondie One Way or Another

13 Bob Dylan Tangled Up in Blue

14 Bon Jovi Livin' on a Prayer

15 Cheap Trick Hello There

16 Devo Uncontrollable Urge

17 Dinosaur Jr Feel the Pain

18 Disturbed Down with the Sickness

19 Donnas, The New Kid in School

20 Dream Theatre Panic Attack

21 Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf

22 Elvis Costello Pump it Up

23 Fleetwood Mac Go Your Own Way

24 Foo Fighters Everlong

25 Go-Go's, The We Got the Beat

26 Grateful Dead, The Alabama Getaway

27 Guess Who, The American Woman

28 Guns N' Roses Shackler's Revenge

29 Interpol PDA

30 Jane's Addiction Mountain Song

31 Jethro Tull Aqualung

32 Jimmy Eat World The Middle

33 Joan Jett Bad Reputation

34 Journey Anyway You Want It

35 Judas Priest Painkiller

36 Kansas Carry On Wayward Son

37 L7 Pretend We're Dead

38 Lacuna Coil Our Truth

39 Linkin Park One Step Closer

40 Lit My Own Worst Enemy

41 Lush De-Luxe

42 Mastodon Colony of Birchmen

43 Megadeth Peace Sells

44 Metallica Battery

45 Mighty Mighty Bosstones Where'd You Go

46 Modest Mouse Float On

47 Motorhead Ace of Spades

48 Muffs, The Kids in America

49 Nirvana Drain You

50 Norman Greenbaum Spirit in the Sky

51 Offspring, The Come Out & Play (Keep 'em Seperated)

52 Panic at the Disco Nine in the Afternoon

53 Paramore That's What You Get

54 Pearl Jam Alive

55 Presidents of the USA Lump

56 Rage Against the Machine Testify

57 Ratt Round & Round

58 Red Hot Chili Peppers Give it Away

59 Replacements, The Alex Chilton

60 Rise Against Give it All

61 Rush The Trees

62 Silversun Pickups Lazy Eye

63 Smashing Pumpkins Today

64 Social Distortion I Was Wrong

65 Sonic Youth Teenage Riot

66 Soundgarden Spoonman

67 Squeeze Cool for Cats

68 Steely Dan Bodhitsattva

69 Steve Miller Band Rock'n Me

70 Survivor Eye of the Tiger

71 System of a Down Chop Suey

72 Talking Heads Psycho Killer

73 Tenacious D Master Exploder

74 Testament Souls of Black

75 Who, The Pinball Wizard

BONUS SONGS (all HMX bands)

76 Abnormality Visions

77 Anarchy Club Get Clean

78 Bang Camaro Night Lies

79 Breaking Wheel Shoulder to the Plow

80 Libyans, The Neighbourhood

81 Main Drag, The A Jagged Georgeous Winter.

82 Speck Conventional Lover

83 Sterns, The Supreme Girl

84 That Handsome Devil Rob the Prez-O-Dent

And then from Loading Reality, which notes that this numbers only about 60. Some of the tracks are the same as the list above, just in a different order. "Keep in mind, some of these could easily be DLC that's in the works", Loading Reality writes. A wise caveat.

1) Tangled Up in Blue (Bob Dylan)

2) Bad to the Bone (George Thorogood)

3) We've Got the Beat (Go-Gos)

4) Bad Reputation (Joan Jett)

5) Pinball Wizard (The Who)

6) Dammit (Blink 182)

7) That's What You Get (Paramore)

8) The Trees (Rush)

9) Ace of Spades (Motorhead)

10) Chop Suey (System of a Down)

11) Testify (Rage Against the Machine)

12) Spirit In the Sky (Norman Greenbaum)

13) Ramblin' Man (Allman Brothers)

14) Rebel Girl (Bikini Kill)

15) Eye of the Tiger (Survivor)

16) Panic Attack (Dream Theatre)

17) Everlong (Foo Fighters)

18) One Step Closer (Linkin' Park)

19) Lump (Presidents of the USA)

20) Come Out and Play (Offspring)

21) Drain You (Nirvana)

22) Carry On Wayward Son (Kansas)

23) Peace Sells (Megadeath)

24) Souls of Black (Testament)

25) Livin' On a Prayer (Bon Jovi)

26) Round and Round (Ratt)

27) New Kid In School (The Donnas)

28) Alright Now (Free)

29) Today (Smashing Pumpkins)

30) Man In the Box (Alice In Chains)

31) Any Way You Want It (Journey)

32) Holiday In Cambodia (Dead Kennedys)

33) Give It Away (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

34) White Wedding (Billy Idol)

35) Hello There (Cheap Trick)

36) Cool for Cats (Squeeze)

37) Psycho Killer (Talking Heads)

38) ? (Devo)

39) One Way or Another (Blondie)

40) De-luxe (Lush) [dare to dream, shoegaze in Rock Band!]

41) Push It (Static-X)

42) Pump It Up (Elvis Costello)

43) Master Exploder (Tenacious D)

44) Bandages (Hot Hot Heat)

45) PDA (Interpol)

46) My Own Worst Enemy (Lit)

47) Float On (Modest Mouse)

48) Aqualung (Jethro Tull)

49) Spoonman (Soundgarden)

50) Bodhisattva (Steely Dan)

51) Suffer (Bad Religion)

52) I Was Wrong (Social Distortion)

53) American Woman (The Guess Who)

56) You Oughta Know (Alanis Morrissette)

57) Mountain Song (Jane's Addiction)

58) Stop! (Against Me)

59) Hungry Like the Wolf (Duran Duran)

60) Alabama Getaway (Grateful Dead)

So there you have it. Could be real, could be bs, again that's the fun of rumours. But even if this is in-progress thinking, and not final stuff, it shows Harmonix is not F-in around, and will move to counter Guitar Hero: World Tour's peripherals and custom song features with outstanding content.

Rock Band Two Rumoured Track List [8bitfix, in comments]

60 Rock Band 2 Tracks Leaked [Loading Reality, thanks Max]