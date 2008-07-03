Rumour: More Rock Band 2 Songs Leaked?

A thread over on the ScoreHero forums - since wiped clean by moderators amidst talk of NDA violations - has listed a few more songs that are apparently due to appear in Rock Band's upcoming sequel. The list continues the theme established by the first set of leaked tracks, that theme being one of awesomeness. Amongst the artists mentioned are Rage Against the Machine (Testify), Soundgarden (Spoonman), Alice in Chains (Man In The Box) and...please ensure you're in a seated position...Megadeth's Peace Sells.

The full list of supposed leaked songs (obviously still only a fraction of the game's total) contains a couple you may have heard whispered about before, but here it is anyway:

"One Step Closer" by Linkin Park

"Peace Sells" by Megadeth

"Testify" by Rage Against The Machine

"American Woman" by The Guess Who

"White Wedding" by Billy Idol

"You Oughta Know" by Allanis Morrisette

"Aqua Lung" by Jethro Tull

"Bad Reputation" by Joan Jett

"Drain You" by Nirvana

"Man in the Box" by Alice In Chains

"Spoonman" by Soundgarden

"We Got The Beat" by the Go-Gos

If legit, our brains won't be able to repel greatness of this magnitude.