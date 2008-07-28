Rumour: Warhammer Online Gets a Release Date?

Electronic Arts' own Web site sure says so. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Collector's Edition will drop Sept. 23, even though there's been no official word yet. Quick, run look at it before they change their minds. Massively has reported that several retail sites have updated with the Sept. 23 date, too, so there ya go.

Rumour: Warhammer Online Set to Release Sept. 23 [Massively, via Joystiq. Pic from Joystiq.]