Rumour: Wii Music Dated for Japan, Different Coloured Straps In-Coming

Not confirmed, but Nintendo-centric Japanese blog Rambing Man has a street date for Wii Music: The game will apparently be released on October 16th for ¥5,800 ($US 54) as part of the Touch Generation Series and will have Wi-Fi. Other details floating include a Japanese release date for Captain Rainbow (August 28th for ¥6,800 or $US 63) and Valkyrie Profile DS (October 2nd for ¥5040 or $US 47). Oh, new Wii-mote straps, too. Make that new, coloured Wii-mote straps. Priced at ¥300 a piece, they'll come in white, pink, blue and green. All four will be available for ¥1,000. Those will be out this September, says Rambling Man.
Quick show of hands: Who's interested in picking up Wii Music? Who's keen for new strap colours?
Wii Music 発売日決定 [Rambling Man via [email protected]][Pic]
