Rumour: Fallout 3 Refused Classification Because Of Drug Use?

Update: This rumour is now confirmed - Fallout 3 has been refused classification.

Fallout 3 has its fair share of dismemberment and decapitation. If the Office of Film and Literature Classification was going to have an issue with anything, I thought it would be the blood and gore.

Apparently not. It seems the board has deemed the game too extreme for Australian gamers, according to a post on the Gamespot AU forums - but it has nothing to do with popping skulls with rifle rounds:

Apparently the game includes the use of Morphine by your character. (I assume as some sort of "healthpack" or "stimpack"). By all accounts this did not sit well with the Board as the portrayal of the unregulated use of proscribed substances is a bit of a no no and will damage the fragile minds of Australia's game-playing populace.

The post says the information comes from a "senior" person in the organisation.

Please note that a post on a forum is hardly proof. Red Ant has been contacted, but has failed to provide a comment. We'll just have to wait for the OFLC to add Fallout 3 to the classification database.

If it does turn out to be true, it will be the second RC in the space of a month. Really makes you wonder what's happening with that R18+ rating...

