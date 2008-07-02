RuneScape High Detail Subscriber Beta Is Go

Jagex has launched the live beta of their long-awaited RuneScape update, RuneScape High Detail. The popular free browser-based MMO has had its graphics completely overhauled to better appeal to people finally ready to leave Ultima Online behind. The beta is really only a beta to forgive any bugs that might crop up, as subscribers who join the beta do so with their live characters, with anything that occurs in beta carrying over when the beta ends.
While the beta is currently only for paying subscribers, Jagex will be letting everyone else in on the fun in due time. Hit the jump for the new trailer for the title, which features the awesome blurb "Now Playable In Full Screen" which makes me giggle every time I see it.
UK, Cambridge, 1st July 2008 - Jagex Ltd, the UK's largest independent games developer, today launched RuneScape High Detail, the latest version of their hugely successful massively-multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG). RuneScape High Detail has been released as a beta to subscribers with the plan to offer the same functionality to free players in the future. RuneScape High Detail is a full graphics improvement, which utilises new technology to enhance the game graphics and, for the first time, runs the game in full screen through an internet browser.
About RuneScape
RuneScape is a massively-multiplayer online game, set in a fantasy world of warring races, ravaged landscapes and sinister powers. The game is updated twice a months with new content, quests, skills or challenges.
RuneScape remains the 2nd largest free-to-play and subscription-based MMO in the western world, with more than six million active players and over one million paying subscribers.
I'd go and give Runescape a very very small chance to play it when I'm very very bored IF they got rid of the really stupid system where if you die, you lose EVERYTHING..Whoever thought that would be a good idea and work needs to be shot, Whats the point in playing and getting gear if you lose it on the first death only to have some guy wander along and grab it.
((PS: If they have removed that then someone please correct me since i haven't played it in nearly 2 years))
You don't lose any items in the bank + your 3 most expensive items by general store prices.