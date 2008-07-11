Sam Houser Still Hungry

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Grand Theft Auto IV was an enormous success. Really, it doesn't get any bigger than that! So, imagine if you (yes, you) were one of the creative forces behind that title. You'd probably pack up and call it a day. Well, good thing you're not and Rockstar's Sam Houser is. The Rockstar honcho says that he (and gaming) are only getting started and that there's still so much left to be done. Says Houser:

What have I got left to achieve? Everything. We are only scratching at the surface of games' potential as a creative medium.

Fantastic to hear this kinda stuff from a guy like Houser.

Rockstar boss: Games industry has 'limitless' potential [MCVUK via VG247]

