The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Saw' Director Cuts Latest Dead Space Trailer


This trailer is so well-done, it almost makes me overcome my fear of this game — which I don't know if it's actual fear of the environment I'd be in, or just fear of the fact a video game made me shit my pants. Then again, I freaked myself out reading the Wikipedia entry for The Amityville Horror. I probably should stick to, like, Imagine: Babyz or something.

Joystiq noticed that James Wan, the director of the "Saw" series of horror flicks, was credited on GameTrailers as the director of this clip. Interestingly, he's not mentioned at all in the credits. But it does give us a definitive date for the game's release: Oct. 21. So you'll have 10 full days before Halloween to get all sorts of scary cosplay ideas.
Saw Director Takes a Stab at Dead Space with 'Loved Ones' Trailer[Joystiq]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles