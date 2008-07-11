SCEA: 'PS3 Is Open For the Ad Business'

Sony Computer Entertainment of America and Europe announced a partnership with in-game ad company Double Fusion today, saying that the Playstation 3 is open for the ad business.
Weird, I thought they were open for the ad business last month when they announced their deal with Double Fusion rival IGA.
Either way, I don't see adding in-game ads as something they or any company should be bragging about. Until I see a dip in game prices or service costs, it doesn't give me anything but an opportunity to help an international company rake in more dough.
