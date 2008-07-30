Scrabulous Pulled From Facebook

Amid Hasbro's lawsuit over the Scrabulous Facebook game, the social network has pulled the application, as it was asked to. Scrabulous users who log in are now greeted with the following message:

Scrabulous is disabled for US and Canadian users until further notice. If you would like to stay informed about developments in this matter, please click here.

"Here" leads users to an email form where they can subscribe to receive updates on the app's status.

The legal battle comes as Hasbro claims patent infringement on the game, right after the toy company, through its partnership with EA, launched its own, competing version of Scrabble for Facebook.