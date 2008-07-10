James Bond may have taken a digital breather on Casino Royale, but Daniel Craig fans will finally get to play as the super buff super spy in Treyarch's Quantum of Solace. Oh, sure, the name is horrid, but the gameplay could be a silky smooth experience, given that Quantum of Solace is built on the Call of Duty 4 engine. That means there will be plenty of shooting, but Treyarch's take on Bond adds some variety with stealth gameplay and "quick time events". Damn it, Shenmue. I'll never forgive you for these.
See James Bond In Quantum Of Solace
