Seen @ Comic-Con: Bee Suit Mario Invades Microsoft's Hive

Comic-Con 08 definitely wasn't lacking in cosplaying Jokers — all of the Heath Ledger variety, naturally — or cosplaying Marios. But a Bee Suit Mario spotting was truly a rare thing. This one, seen buzzing about Microsoft's Too Human dedicated booth, wouldn't let us take a picture until he'd asked us some questions.

"Do you know who I am?" Bee Suit Mario. "Do you know what game I'm from?" Super Mario Galaxy. Duh.

Obviously someone's never matched wits with a video game journalist before!