Seen @ Comic-Con: Bee Suit Mario Invades Microsoft's Hive

Comic-Con 08 definitely wasn't lacking in cosplaying Jokers — all of the Heath Ledger variety, naturally — or cosplaying Marios. But a Bee Suit Mario spotting was truly a rare thing. This one, seen buzzing about Microsoft's Too Human dedicated booth, wouldn't let us take a picture until he'd asked us some questions.
"Do you know who I am?" Bee Suit Mario. "Do you know what game I'm from?" Super Mario Galaxy. Duh.
Obviously someone's never matched wits with a video game journalist before!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink