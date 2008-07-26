Sega Can't Find The Source Code For Your Favourite Old School Arcade Games

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In our last video featuring Sega of America's Simon Jeffery, the president of the company explains why we haven't seen any System 16 or System 24 games on Xbox Live Arcade or the PlayStation Network. He also talks about his reluctance to put some of those games on Live due to Microsoft's requirement to update a game's graphics before porting.

