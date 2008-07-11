Sega Reveals Console RTS Stormrise

The development team behind the excellent Total War RTS series is making the jump to consoles, as Sega announces Stormrise, a console RTS for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Set in a post-apocalyptic future (because pre-apocalyptic is boring), the story of Stormrise revolves around two warring factions, the highly-technical Echelon who survived the apocalypse by hibernating, and the more primitive tribal society of the Sai. The gameplay has you controlling troops from the front line rather than from a lofty position overhead, with the ability to command units not only on the ground, but in the air, across rooftops, and even undeground to achieve their goals.

"The Creative Assembly have proven their general leadership in developing RTS games through the award winning 'Total War' series on PC", commented Gary Knight, European Marketing Director, SEGA Europe. "However, Stormrise has been built from the ground up specifically for high def consoles to provide a more intense, frenetic style of game that, coupled with the all new control mechanic, will revolutionise the way RTS games are played."

This definitely sounds like the type of console RTS I could sink my teeth into. Hit the jump for the second of the two announcement screens.