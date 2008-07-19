SEGA Started 'Dating' The PlatinumGames Guys as Soon As There Were Signs of Problems

Among the revelations: Sega starting courting the former Clover folks as soon as there the problems with Capcom became public and Mad World was created mostly behind closed doors on Sega's faith.
