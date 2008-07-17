Sega: The iPhone is as Powerful as the Dreamcast

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Speaking with SEGA of America president Simon Jeffery earlier today he noted that the iPhone is about as powerful as the publisher's console the Dreamcast. Jeffery said the company is delighted with how their iPhone version of Super Monkey Ball has been received by the phones many owners and detailed how the developer plans to take advantage of what he calls an upcoming and potentially major new platform for gaming.

