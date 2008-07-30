Sega Whips Up A Complete Fantasy Zone Collection

Sega is giving shmup fans one more reason to import a Japanese PlayStation 2 this fall with the release of the Sega Ages 2500: Fantasy Zone Complete Collection. Like the recently announced Thunderforce VI, classic side scrolling action will be hitting PS2's on the other side of the Pacific courtesy of Sega in September. Unlike Thunderforce, however, the Fantasy Zone Collection will be packed with primaries and pastels, as it's more cute 'em up than not.

Fantasy Zone (Arcade)

Fantasy Zone (SMS)

Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa (Arcade)

Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa (SMS)

Fantasy Zone Gear (Game Gear)

Super Fantasy Zone (Genesis)

Fantasy Zone: The Maze (SMS)

Galactic Protector (SMS)

That's (pretty much) complete, right there! For those remotely interested in revisiting the shooting adventures of Opa-Opa, keep in mind that these things tend to be English friendly, despite being region locked. (Don't hold your breath for a North American or European release!)

