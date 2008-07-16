Yesterday was a big day! But today, well, today should be a doozy. Because we don't have one E3 address from a platform holder, we have two. Just like yesterday, we'll be liveblogging the whole shebang, so be sure to check in at 9am Pacific Time for Nintendo's address and 11:30am Pacific Time for Sony's.
Set Your Watches: Nintendo & Sony Keynotes Are Today
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink