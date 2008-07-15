Shane Kim: Don't Call It A Price Cut

Microsoft's Shane Kim has something he needs to tell you. Something about that 360 "price cut" on the weekend. Something important.

The price reduction we announced yesterday is not a system price reduction; I want to be really clear about that because I don't want people to accuse us of doing something that we didn't do.

It's OK, Shane, nobody's accusing you of anything! They know a switcheroo when they see one. "Accusation" makes it sound so...ambiguous. The above quote's from a piece Kim wrote for the newly-launched Edge Online, in which he also stresses the importance of the Arcade 360 ("The Xbox 360 Arcade is more successful than many people credit"). It's good reading. You should, you know. Go read it.

