Silent Hill Homecoming Footage Is Fit Like Ox, Strong Like Tractor



Some SIlent Hill Homecoming gameplay footage. To head your whining off at the pass: yes, the graphics look like a PS2 on a bad day, but this is supposedly taken from very early code. Yes, there's a narrator. Guy's from a Russian mag, Igromania. So he's speaking Russian. Just enjoy the fact you get double the subtitles and hear the game called "Saileent Heeeeeeeeeeeeaall" and you'll get through the next 13:29 just fine.