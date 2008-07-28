Sing Along With Bionic Commando (and Master-D!)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You get a glimpse of the non-Hitleriffic Master-D around 1:30 or so of this Japanese trailer to Bionic Commando: Rearmed which, helpfully, also provides us with dubbed sing-along lyrics. No toothbrush mustache, but Master-D looks like Grand Moff Tarkin wearing a breather or a surgical mask, so there's still some traces of insane murderous despot in him. And I'm not sure what they're singing, other than Go! Go! Go! and Yeah!. But I feel strangely compelled to buy a neek.

Just to be clear, Bionic Commando: Rearmed is an update of the classic side-scroller, coming to XBLA, PSN and PC later this year. There's also a 3D third-person shooter coming to the 360 and PS3 this year.

Bionic Commando Rearmed — Sing Along Japanese Trailer [Gametrailers]

