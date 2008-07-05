Siren: Blood Curse Dated

Scary time! On July 24, Siren: Blood Curuse drops. The reworking on the original PS2 horror title will also be available via PlayStation Store and Blu-ray disc. According to website Eurogamer, Blood Curse will also be broken up into four downloadable chapters, each with three episodes per chapter for PSN downloads.
SIREN最新作がPLAYSTATION Store [Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink