Siren: Blood Curse Dated

Scary time! On July 24, Siren: Blood Curuse drops. The reworking on the original PS2 horror title will also be available via PlayStation Store and Blu-ray disc. According to website Eurogamer, Blood Curse will also be broken up into four downloadable chapters, each with three episodes per chapter for PSN downloads.

