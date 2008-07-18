Smaller E3 Makes Way For Bigger Gift Show

Smell that? That's the lingering E3 stink. Now that the show is officially over as of 4:30 today, it's time for the potpourri to replace the order of foot powder and fart. Yep, the California Gift Show kicks off tomorrow, and you know what? Size-wise, it's way way bigger than E3, occupying Kentia Hall at the Convention Centre. That's because tea cups and garden gnomes are way more interesting than them video games. You know it.

In the picture, that's Kotaku's Mike "Michael" McWhertor, some security guy who wouldn't let us in and The New York Times' Seth Schiesel. Just remember fellas, no photography or sketching.