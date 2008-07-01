Soccer? Pretty Great

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
So, yeah, everyday I've been playing soccer when the kid. When I was younger, I played soccer for a few years, but later, got more interested in baseball. The kid really likes soccer, and man, I'm quite enjoying it! Don't remember liking soccer this much. It's really a great game — love the passing, love it.
Put my vote in for FOOTBALL! Beckham plays football. Pele played football. Mia Hamm was a female footballer.
Maradona was a pampered, self-righteous footballer. Crouch is a robotic footballer. And so on. Come on Americans, name the sport right, who cares what the media tells you.