Soccer? Pretty Great

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft

So, yeah, everyday I've been playing soccer when the kid. When I was younger, I played soccer for a few years, but later, got more interested in baseball. The kid really likes soccer, and man, I'm quite enjoying it! Don't remember liking soccer this much. It's really a great game — love the passing, love it.

  • Footballer Guest

    Put my vote in for FOOTBALL! Beckham plays football. Pele played football. Mia Hamm was a female footballer.

    Maradona was a pampered, self-righteous footballer. Crouch is a robotic footballer. And so on. Come on Americans, name the sport right, who cares what the media tells you.

