SOCOM U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation Deployed To October? The release of Slant Six Games' PlayStation 3 shooter SOCOM Confrontation may have been bumped back a bit — at least at retail — as retailer GameStop pegs its North American release for mid-October. The PS3 game was planned for a September release of this year, but we're checking with Sony to see if this delay only affects retail. Thanks to David from TheRealSOCOM.com for the heads up.

