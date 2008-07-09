The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SOE Awards First G.I.R.L. Scholarship

Sony Online Entertainment has announced the first ever Gamers In Real Life (G.I.R.L.) design contest scholarship winner. Nearly 100 applicants submitted their video game concept art and essays for the contest, which kicked off in early April, and from those entries Julia Brasil of San Francisco was chosen to win a $US 10,000 scholarship at The Art Institute of California and a paid internship at Sony Online Entertainment.

"I am shocked and overjoyed to be the first G.I.R.L. Scholarship recipient," said Brasil. "I'm really looking forward to my internship with SOE, and getting some hands-on experience at such a well-known company. It's such a great opportunity."

Shocked, Julia? You need to believe in yourself. Dreams really do come true; you're living proof.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles