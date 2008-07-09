SOE Awards First G.I.R.L. Scholarship

Sony Online Entertainment has announced the first ever Gamers In Real Life (G.I.R.L.) design contest scholarship winner. Nearly 100 applicants submitted their video game concept art and essays for the contest, which kicked off in early April, and from those entries Julia Brasil of San Francisco was chosen to win a $US 10,000 scholarship at The Art Institute of California and a paid internship at Sony Online Entertainment.

"I am shocked and overjoyed to be the first G.I.R.L. Scholarship recipient," said Brasil. "I'm really looking forward to my internship with SOE, and getting some hands-on experience at such a well-known company. It's such a great opportunity."

Shocked, Julia? You need to believe in yourself. Dreams really do come true; you're living proof.