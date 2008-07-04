Sony: 2.40 Firmware Problems Not Widespread

A day after taking their 2.40 firmware update for the Playstation 3 down after message boards lit up with people complaining of sporadic problems with the software, Sony Computer Entertainment says that they are now assessing the issue and will put the update back up once they have solved the problems.

"We are aware of a number of consumers experiencing an issue with installing firmware 2.40 on PS3. While our consumer services department has seen a low volume of calls on this topic, we are committed to enabling the community and XMB access features delivered in the 2.40 update. In order to further assess the issue, we have temporarily taken the firmware offline for further testing. We are working diligently to isolate the problem for those few consumers and to identify a solution before we put the firmware back up."

We are still waiting to hear back from SCEA about what sort of solution they may be able to provide to those who have already updated their firmware and are having problems. If you're adventurous, some gamers have already come up with their own solution.

Sony says that once a solution is found they will make sure to update the official Playstation Blog with the information.

