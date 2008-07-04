The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony: 2.40 Firmware Problems Not Widespread

A day after taking their 2.40 firmware update for the Playstation 3 down after message boards lit up with people complaining of sporadic problems with the software, Sony Computer Entertainment says that they are now assessing the issue and will put the update back up once they have solved the problems.

"We are aware of a number of consumers experiencing an issue with installing firmware 2.40 on PS3. While our consumer services department has seen a low volume of calls on this topic, we are committed to enabling the community and XMB access features delivered in the 2.40 update. In order to further assess the issue, we have temporarily taken the firmware offline for further testing. We are working diligently to isolate the problem for those few consumers and to identify a solution before we put the firmware back up."

We are still waiting to hear back from SCEA about what sort of solution they may be able to provide to those who have already updated their firmware and are having problems. If you're adventurous, some gamers have already come up with their own solution.

Sony says that once a solution is found they will make sure to update the official Playstation Blog with the information.

Firmware Update Page [Playstation Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles