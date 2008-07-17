Sony Announce New $US 200 PSP Bundle

Come Christmas time, Sony don't want to sell a few PSPs. They want to sell millions of them. So, to sweeten any prospective deals they may or may not be making with consumers come holiday season, the company will be offering a new PSP bundle, which will go on sale in October. It'll consist of a silver PSP, Ratchet & Clank Size Matters, a UMD movie (yet to be determined), a voucher to download Echochrome and a 1GB memory stick. All that will be going for $US 200.