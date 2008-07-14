Sony Boss Sees Wii As 'Expensive Niche'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony boss Howard Stringer loves the PS3. Has to. But the Wii? Sony don't make the Wii. So all bets are off, and Sir Howard can hate on it to his heart's content. Speaking in Sun Valley, Idaho last week, Stringer said of Nintendo's console:

I've played a Nintendo Wii. I don't see it as a competitor. It's more of an expensive niche game device. We're selling a lot of PlayStation 3s now and it's still the best way to buy a Blu-ray player.

I've heard the Wii called a lot of things over the past two years, but "expensive niche game device" is definitely a new one. Well done, Howard!

Sony's PlayStation 3 Gaining Ground on Xbox With Games, Blu-Ray [Bloomberg][Pic]

